macOS Mojave: How to Enable Dark Mode

One of the more visible features in macOS Mojave is Dark Mode. It’s off by default, but easy to turn on. Here’s how.

Dark Mode changes interface elements like finder windows and the menu bar in to darker versions of themselves—but in a good way. Instead of bright gray and white colors with black text, Dark Mode uses darker shades of gray and light gray text. Those colors carry over to apps that have been updated to take advantage of the feature, too.

Here’s how to enable Dark Mode:

Go to Apple menu > System Preferences

Choose General

Select the Dark Mode icon next to Appearance

Dark Mode is a visual feature some Mac apps have offered for a while, but we haven’t had a consistent dark look throughout the Mac interface. Developers are checking out Dark Mode now and it’ll be available to everyone when macOS Mojave ships as a free upgrade this fall.