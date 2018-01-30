macOS: How to Quickly View Hidden Files and Folders in Finder

My previous method of viewing hidden files and folders with Terminal doesn’t seem to work anymore. But there is a keyboard shortcut that does the same thing.

Hidden Files Shortcut

I love how quick, easy, and painless this is. All you have to do in a Finder window is press Command (⌘) + Shift + Period. That’s it. I don’t know if this command specific to macOS High Sierra (but I doubt it). But if you’re running a different version of macOS and this shortcut doesn’t work for you, let me know in the comments and I’ll make a note of it in the article.