macOS: Resuming a Print Job on a Specific Page

So let’s say you’re working with a 50-page document, and you only want to print the last five pages. When you go to print by pressing Command-P or by choosing File > Print, then, you’ll want to be sure to choose a range of pages to print as opposed to all of them.

If you forget to do that, however, then one way you could fix what you’ve done (rather than letting all 50 pages print or canceling the printing altogether!) is by using the “Resume Job On Page” feature. Here’s how it works: When you realize your mistake, first click on the printer’s icon in your Dock to open its queue.

When the queue window opens, you’ll see the job you sent to your printer. As quickly as you can, click on the “Hold Job” icon, which looks like a two-lined pause button.

With it paused, first click on the job to make sure it’s selected…

…then visit the menus at the top of your screen, click on “Jobs,” and pick “Resume Job On Page.”

When you do so, the queue window will open a drop-down, in which you can type the page you’d like to resume the printing on.

Click “OK” afterward, and your printer should skip all of the pages in between anything it’s already printed and the page you told it you wanted to resume with. Handy! Note, too, that you can use this “Jobs” menu to Quick Look anything you’re printing, which might be handy if you’re not sure you’ve printed the correct document. You can also Quick Look a print job by selecting it from the queue and pressing Command-Y or the spacebar.

Is this my way of subtly trying to promote one of my favorite shows of all time? Nahhhh. It’s a total coincidence that I picked this particular Wikipedia page.