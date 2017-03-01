macOS Sierra: Quickly Restore Safari Tabs

When you’re browsing the web, it’s inevitable that you’ll accidentally close a tab. Even if on purpose, you may still want to re-visit the page you were looking at. Instead of going into your Safari History, there is a quicker way to restore Safari tabs.

Restore Safari Tabs With Keyboard

macOS has long had a keyboard shortcut for restoring Safari tabs. All you have to do is press ⌘ + Shift + T. This works in old versions of OS X, but in macOS Sierra, you can hold down ⌘ + Shift, and press T multiple times to restore multiple tabs.

Using this keyboard shortcut has saved me plenty of time when using Safari, and I hope it helps you too.