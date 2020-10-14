On Wednesday Apple announced that its line of iPhone 12 models would include a MagSafe charger that will enable a new charging and accessory ecosystem. Although older iPhones don’t have the magnets that the iPhone 12s do, they can still be charged with a MagSafe charger, although not at the full 15W that the newer models can handle.
MagSafe Compatibility List
iPhones
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
AirPods
- AirPods Pro
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation)
- Wireless Charging Case for AirPods
The MagSafe Charger can be purchased for US$39 this Friday, October 16, and a folding MagSafe Duo Charger will be coming in the future that can charge an iPhone and Apple Watch.