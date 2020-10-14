On Wednesday Apple announced that its line of iPhone 12 models would include a MagSafe charger that will enable a new charging and accessory ecosystem. Although older iPhones don’t have the magnets that the iPhone 12s do, they can still be charged with a MagSafe charger, although not at the full 15W that the newer models can handle.

MagSafe Compatibility List

iPhones

  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus

AirPods

  • AirPods Pro
  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation)
  • Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

The MagSafe Charger can be purchased for US$39 this Friday, October 16, and a folding MagSafe Duo Charger will be coming in the future that can charge an iPhone and Apple Watch.

