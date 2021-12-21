iOS 15: How to Create a Memoji Using Your iPhone 13

Apple added new customization options in iOS to let you personalize your Memoji even further. Here’s how to create one.

Memoji

A Memoji is a type of Animoji that uses your device’s Face ID to let you create animated messages in iMessage that resemble you. To get started:

Open Messages on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. For iPhones, this is the iPhone X or later. For iPads, this is the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018 and later models). Open a chat with someone, and tap the button with three faces . Next, tap the three dots on the left, and tap New Memoji .

You’ll be be able to choose your skin color, hairstyle, and facial features.. New options include facial piercings, makeup, teeth, and more.

You can tap and hold on the red recording button to send a short video message as your Memoji. Or, just tap once on a Memoji or Animoji in the keyboard to add one as a sticker to a conversation. You can also set your Memoji as your photo in Contacts.