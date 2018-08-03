iOS: How to Change the Opacity of Tools in Markup

Markup is a feature that lets you add drawings, signatures, and text to an image or PDF. There are different tools you can use to achieve this. The other day I found out you can change the opacity of these tools in Markup.

Tools in Markup

The tools in Markup are:

  • Pencil
  • Highlighter
  • Marker
  • Lasso
  • Zoom
  • Text
  • Shapes

When you use the pencil, highlighter, and marker, you can change the opacity and line thickness. Just tap on the tool, then tap again to make refinements.

