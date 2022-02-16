Turn on MMS on iPhone to Send Messages With Photos to Android Users

It has not always been straightforward to send photos from an iPhone to an Android device in the Messages app. To make sure it works iOS users need to turn on MMS messaging.

Send Messages With Photos From iPhone to Android With MMS

To turn on MMS messaging:

Open Settings App

Scroll Down to Messages

Scroll down SMS/MMS

Tap ‘MMS Messaging’ Toggle so it is green (See picture below.)

Of course, this can also be done with other services like WhatsApp.

Apple adopting Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging would make messaging more consistent between Android and iPhone. Apple is yet to do to this. The standard allows the exchange of higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, larger-sized files, better encryption, and read receipts…many of the features already available to iOS users with iMessage.