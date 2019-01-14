Here’s How to Opt Out of Free Amazon Samples

Some people have been getting free Amazon samples in the mail when they didn’t ask for them. It’s a new tactic by the company to help you find “products you might love.” Here’s how to opt out of these free Amazon samples.

Free Amazon Samples

It’s a little confusing because there isn’t a clear option under Account Settings. However, you can visit this page to turn off free Amazon samples. Additionally, there is also a page to turn off physical mail.

