Order Deadlines for Your Apple Holiday Gifts

Apple provided its annual gift-giving guide, so you’ve got some ideas of what you might buy your loved ones. The question is, how much time do you have to decide for sure? The iPhone maker has also shared the latest dates for ordering those Apple holiday gifts if you want them to arrive by December 25.

Many Apple Holiday Gifts Affected by Chip Shortage

There’s no question that the worldwide chip shortage and transport woes could impact holiday shopping. We already know that some 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are backordered into 2022, after all. There have also been supply issues with the latest iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

To help ease the pain of holiday shopping, Apple’s holiday gift page includes deadlines to make sure your products arrive by December 25, with free shipping. In most metropolitan areas, the Cupertino-based tech giant points out, you can order in-stock items from your local Apple Store as late as December 24. Then you can either pick up your purchases at the store or take advantage of 2-hour courier delivery.

Getting Your Apple Devices with Free Shipping

If you can’t find the item in-store, or don’t have a store close enough, here are the order deadlines as of this writing. Bear in mind, this could change in the coming days and weeks. Be sure to check Apple’s holiday shipping page for the latest updates.

iPhone and Apple Watch

With the exception of the iPhone 11, Apple recommends ordering any iPhone you wish to give as a gift no later than December 22. If you’re purchasing an iPhone 11 for someone, you should order it by December 15.

Whether you’re purchasing an Apple Watch SE, Series 3, or Series 7, your order deadline is the same. Get that purchase made by December 22 if you want to be sure it arrives on time.

AirPods

AirPods Max : Dec. 22

: Dec. 22 AirPods Max (engraved) : Dec. 13

: Dec. 13 AirPods Pro : Dec. 22

: Dec. 22 AirPods Pro (engraved) : Dec. 19

: Dec. 19 AirPods 3rd generation : Dec. 22

: Dec. 22 AirPods 3rd generation (engraved) : Dec. 13

: Dec. 13 AirPods 2nd generation : Dec. 22

: Dec. 22 AirPods 2nd generation (engraved): Dec. 19

HomePod mini and Apple TV

You have until December 22 to order a HomePod mini or Apple TV HD. If you’re purchasing an Apple TV 4K for someone, be sure to order by December 1 to get it on time.

iPad

iPad Pro 11-inch (engraved or not) : Dec. 8 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (engraved) : Dec. 15

: Dec. 8 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (not engraved) : Dec. 22

: Dec. 22 iPad Air (engraved or not) : Dec. 1

: Dec. 1 iPad (engraved or not) : Nov. 23

: Nov. 23 iPad mini (engraved or not): Nov. 16

AirTags seem to be in short supply again. If you’re purchasing an AirTag or 4-pack of the devices without engraving, you’ve got until December 8. If you want them engraved, though, you’ll need to place your order by December 4 (for a 4-pack) or December 5 for just one.

Macs

MacBook Pro 16-inch : Dec. 1

: Dec. 1 MacBook Pro 14-inch : Dec. 1

: Dec. 1 MacBook Pro 1-inch : Dec. 17

: Dec. 17 MacBook Air : Dec. 17

: Dec. 17 iMac 24-inch : Dec. 8

: Dec. 8 iMac 27-inch : Dec. 22

: Dec. 22 Mac mini: Dec. 22

The Fine Print

Apple points out that shipping and delivery timing can vary, depending on feature combinations. You should alway double-check the delivery dates before you finish checkout.

For countries other than the United States, Apple has separate deadlines. The company provides separate pages for select other countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK .