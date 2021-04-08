Apple Music 1, the rebranded radio station, can be accessed on third-party devices, including Amazon’s Echo dot and other Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Users can also listen to playlists curated either by the company or yourself with voice commands too. It all helps get more use out of the service.

First things first, users need to link their Apple Music account to the smart speaker That not only gives you access to the usual catalog of songs, but also the radio station and playlists. To do so use the voice command: “Alexa, play Apple Music 1.” (I have not had much success getting it to play the other radio stations – Country and Hits.)

To get a playlist going, commands in the following format tend to work – Alexa, play:

‘Today’s Hits’ playlist on Apple Music

‘Chill Mix’ on Apple Music

‘Charlotte’s Station’ on Apple Music.

Being specific with the name of the playlists is important.