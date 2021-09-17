If you preordered an iPhone 13 today, or any other iPhone, you’ll want to know what to do to prepare your account and current device. Luckily, Apple makes it easy.

Preparing Your iPhone

So easy, in fact, that I saw a notification on my iPhone earlier that walks me through the steps.

It makes sure your apps are properly backing up to iCloud

It notifies you that you can quickly transfer your data to the new iPhone

Reminds you to trade-in or recycle your current iPhone. You can trade-in directly with Apple when you preorder, use a third-party service, or sell it yourself on eBay or another platform

Starting with iOS 15, existing iPhone users can temporarily back up data to iCloud, even without a subscription, to transfer their data to a new iPhone. Apple will make sure you have the temporary iCloud storage space you need for your data.

You’ll also want to make sure you have two-factor authentication enabled on your Apple ID. This is required to use certain features across Apple’s platforms, and of course adds an extra layer of security on your account.