How to Protect Yourself From This Summer’s Reddit Hack

Reddit’s admins announced today that its systems were hacked earlier this summer. The Reddit hack involved an attacker bypassing the site’s SMS-based two factor authentication, an authentication mode that we’ve known for years is insecure.

Reddit Hack

Sometime between June 14 and June 18, a hacker “broke into a few of Reddit’s systems and managed to access some user data, including some current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old salted and hashed passwords.”

The person accessed early user data, which includes everything from the year 2007 and before. Email addresses, usernames, and salted/hashed passwords were most likely accessed.

If your information was part of the data breach, Reddit will send you a message with instructions on how to change your password. Only people who signed up for Reddit in 2007 or before are affected. Check your Reddit inbox for a message from noreply@redditmail.com.

Change your password as soon as possible. Even if you haven’t gotten a message, it can’t hurt to update your credentials. As always we at The Mac Observer recommend using a password manager like 1Password or LastPass.

