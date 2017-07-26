‘Scheduled’ Helps You Remember to Send Messages

If you keep forgetting to send important messages, this tip is for you. Let’s say, for example, that you keep forgetting your sister’s birthday. Or, you realize in the middle of the night that you need to text or email your boss about some great idea you’ve just had. You could write it down on a sticky note, but those are always getting lost. Luckily, there’s an app that can help you remember to send messages when you need to.

Quit Forgetting Important Texts — Let Scheduled Help

The app is called Scheduled, and it’s absolutely brilliant. You just open the app, choose who you want to send the message to later, and then compose your text. Pick when you want it sent, and Scheduled will give you a notification at that time. You never have to worry about whether you’ll remember to send messages again.

When the time comes to send your message, Scheduled can’t automatically do that for you. That’s a limitation of iOS right now, but the app does the next best thing. You tell it how you want to send your message, and then Scheduled fills in all the important details. All you have to do is tap send, and your message is off to the races.

More Than Just Text Messaging

Scheduled supports Messages, obviously, but that isn’t all. The app can also help you send messages using Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter, Line, Slack, as well as calling someone up. The developers are always adding new services, so there may be more that I just haven’t found yet.

Free With Limitations

You can download Scheduled for free, but it will have some limitations. For instance, you won’t be able to import contact or Facebook birthdays with the free version, and can’t schedule more than three messages at a time. If all you need is help to remember to send messages once in a while, you can definitely benefit from the free version.

If you upgrade to the Premium version, which is dirt cheap, a whole new world of possibilities opens up to you. You’ll be able to schedule more than three messages at a time, and you’ll gain an archive of all of the texts that Scheduled has helped you send. The Premium version also supports importing birthdays from your Contacts app and from Facebook.

The only thing it can’t do is let you draw on your pictures because, well, it’s a text message app. It’s not a photo message app.

Remember to Send Messages With Scheduled’s Help

To start using Scheduled, just download it on the App Store. It’s one of my most-used apps, simply because I get so focused on work and tinkering with my computers that I’d forget to brush my teeth without reminders. I used to set those to send out important text messages, but I’ve found that Scheduled is much more useful and efficient than using the Reminders app.