Reminder: Get AppleCare+ for iPhone X if You Haven’t Already

Every iPhone comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of free support. If you bought an iPhone X, this is the last day you can get extended coverage with AppleCare+. Get AppleCare+ to extend your support to two years.

AppleCare+

AppleCare+ for the iPhone X is US$199, here’s what it covers:

  • Your iPhone
  • Battery (1)
  • Included earphones and accessories
  • Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage, each subject to a service fee of $29 for screen damage, or $99 for any other damage, plus applicable taxGet AppleCare+ for your iPhone X today.

There are additional ways you can get support too, including:

  • 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone
  • Mail-in repair: Mail in your iPhone using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple
  • Carry-in repair: Take your iPhone to an Apple Retail Store or other Apple Authorized Service Provider
  • Express Replacement Service

For more details you can read the AppleCare+ Terms and Conditions.

  1. Kodac

    If you bought an iPhone X, that complimentary support ends today.

    Maybe you mean the ability to buy AppleCare+ ends today, right? The 90 days mentioned isn’t up yet…

