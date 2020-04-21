How to Remove Mac Screenshot Drop Shadows in macOS Catalina

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

You can use a simple keystroke to remove Mac screenshot drop shadows in Catalina. This is a more user-friendly approach as opposed to using Terminal in older versions of macOS. Here’s how to do it.

Key Combination

  • Command + Shift + 4 + Spacebar + Option.

There are several different options when it comes to taking a Mac screenshot. The one we’re using involves taking a screenshot of a single window or dialog box. To do this, press the key combination Command (⌘) + Shift + 4 + Spacebar. Then click your mouse or trackpad. This is different than a screenshot that captures everything on the screen and is more selective.

Mac system preferences

Example of a screenshot without a drop shadow

So that combination takes a selective screenshot with a drop shadow added automatically. To remove it, press the Option key in addition to the other keys. Based on my testing it looks like we have to press Option at the end. You’ll see a little thumbnail in the lower-right corner of the screen, then your screenshot will appear on the desktop.

Further Reading

[Apple Releases ‘Works With Apple Health’ Badge for Developers]

[Panasonic Brings Apple ProRes RAW to its LUMIX S1H Camera]

2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Macseesteveald Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Macsee
Member
Macsee

Thanks for the tip. Two pictures in the article with and without shadow would have been informative.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago
steveald
Member
steveald

Very useful find. Thank you!
Though, my experience was to press command-shift-4, then press spacebar with the cursor over the object you want to include, then option-click to take the screenshot with no shadow or border.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago