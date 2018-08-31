iOS: How to Remove Portrait Mode From a Photo

Portrait Mode is an iPhone feature that blurs the background from the subject in a photo. But if you change your mind later, it’s possible to remove Portrait Mode from a picture after the fact (via Reddit)

[iOS 11: Master Portrait Mode Photography With the iPhone]

Remove Portrait Mode

After taking a Portrait Mode photo, open Photos . Tap on Edit in the upper-right corner. Tap the yellow Portrait button at the top, then tap Done in the bottom-right.

You can turn it on and off at will and change your mind later, because Apple’s non-destructive editing means you can tap the Revert button in editing mode to give you the original photo.

[5 Apps to Get Portrait Mode Bokeh on Any iPhone]