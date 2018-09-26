iOS: How to Reset Siri and Your User Data

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

When you use Siri, Apple collects certain user data about you in order for the service to work. If you’re not comfortable with that, you can reset Siri & Dictation and clear your data from Apple’s servers.Reset Siri by going into settings, as shown in this image.

[watchOS 5: How to Enable Raise to Speak for Siri on Apple Watch]

Reset Siri & Dictation

  1. First, go to Settings > Siri & Search. Scroll down until you see the text About Ask Siri & Privacy. Apple gives you clear information about what it collects and how to reset it.
  2. While you’re in Siri & Search, toggle off Listen for Hey Siri, as well as Press Home or Side Button for Siri.
  3. Next, you can also turn off Dictation in the keyboard by going to Settings > General > Keyboard. Toggle the button next to Enable Dictation off.
  4. Finally, you can turn off Location Services for Siri. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Siri & Dictation and tap Never.

[5 Pre-Made Siri Shortcuts To Help You Get Started]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of