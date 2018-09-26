iOS: How to Reset Siri and Your User Data

When you use Siri, Apple collects certain user data about you in order for the service to work. If you’re not comfortable with that, you can reset Siri & Dictation and clear your data from Apple’s servers.

Reset Siri & Dictation

First, go to Settings > Siri & Search . Scroll down until you see the text About Ask Siri & Privacy . Apple gives you clear information about what it collects and how to reset it. While you’re in Siri & Search, toggle off Listen for Hey Siri , as well as Press Home or Side Button for Siri . Next, you can also turn off Dictation in the keyboard by going to Settings > General > Keyboard . Toggle the button next to Enable Dictation off. Finally, you can turn off Location Services for Siri. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Siri & Dictation and tap Never .

