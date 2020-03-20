macOS: Here’s How to Restore the Mac Startup Chime

Are you looking to restore the Mac startup chime? Many newer Macs do away with this feature which was first introduced to Macs in 1999. Bringing it back involves the terminal, but like most simple commands they can be copy/pasted.
Bringing Back The Chime
Open the Terminal and paste this command:
sudo nvram BootAudio=%01
You’ll then have to enter your administrative password.
If you want to turn the chime off, use this command:
sudo nvram BootAudio=%00
And that’s it.
Great, but still not good to reset the PRAM with Option Command P R, since after the first chime, the setting is reset and no second chime is heard! Is there any way to fix that with the new Macs?
It didn’t work!!! I wanted so badly to get the chime back and I followed the instructions explicitly but it didn’t work.
No thanks. As someone who gets out of bed at 4:00 am and then fires up the Mac while brewing coffee, the family had come to hate that chime. 😀