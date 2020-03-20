macOS: Here’s How to Restore the Mac Startup Chime

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Are you looking to restore the Mac startup chime? Many newer Macs do away with this feature which was first introduced to Macs in 1999. Bringing it back involves the terminal, but like most simple commands they can be copy/pasted.

Bringing Back The Chime

Open the Terminal and paste this command:

sudo nvram BootAudio=%01

You’ll then have to enter your administrative password.

Restore the mac startup chime in terminal, as pictured here.

If you want to turn the chime off, use this command:

sudo nvram BootAudio=%00

And that’s it.

Macsee
Member
Macsee

Great, but still not good to reset the PRAM with Option Command P R, since after the first chime, the setting is reset and no second chime is heard! Is there any way to fix that with the new Macs?

11 hours ago
dndgirl
Member
dndgirl

It didn’t work!!! I wanted so badly to get the chime back and I followed the instructions explicitly but it didn’t work.

22 hours ago
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

No thanks. As someone who gets out of bed at 4:00 am and then fires up the Mac while brewing coffee, the family had come to hate that chime. 😀

2 days ago