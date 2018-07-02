iOS 12: How to Turn on iOS Safari Favicons

With iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, Apple is adding a small but welcome feature: Safari favicons. These are small logos that appear on browser tabs, and it’s a visual tool to assess the websites you have open. Here’s how to enable iOS Safari favicons.

Safari Favicons

Since it’s a Safari feature, the setting appears where you would expect.

Open Settings . Tap Safari . Turn on the switch next to Show Icons in Tabs .

The next time you’re browsing in Safari on your iPad, you’ll be able to see each website’s favicon displayed in the browser tabs.

