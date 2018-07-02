iOS 12: How to Turn on iOS Safari Favicons

With iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, Apple is adding a small but welcome feature: Safari favicons. These are small logos that appear on browser tabs, and it’s a visual tool to assess the websites you have open. Here’s how to enable iOS Safari favicons.
Safari Favicons
Since it’s a Safari feature, the setting appears where you would expect.
- Open Settings.
- Tap Safari.
- Turn on the switch next to Show Icons in Tabs.
The next time you’re browsing in Safari on your iPad, you’ll be able to see each website’s favicon displayed in the browser tabs.