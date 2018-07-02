iOS 12: How to Turn on iOS Safari Favicons

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

With iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, Apple is adding a small but welcome feature: Safari favicons. These are small logos that appear on browser tabs, and it’s a visual tool to assess the websites you have open. Here’s how to enable iOS Safari favicons.

Image of iOS Safari favicons on the iPad.

[macOS Mojave: How to Turn on Favicons in Safari Tabs]

Safari Favicons

Since it’s a Safari feature, the setting appears where you would expect.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Safari.
  3. Turn on the switch next to Show Icons in Tabs.

The next time you’re browsing in Safari on your iPad, you’ll be able to see each website’s favicon displayed in the browser tabs.

[iOS 12 Will Be Wicked Fast]

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account