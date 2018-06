You can pick and choose your Safari search engine. Popular choices include Bing, DuckDuckGo, Google, and Yahoo. You can change this in settings, but there’s also a quick keyboard shortcut.

Change Safari Search Engine

If you want to change your search engine, open a new tab and press the Spacebar in the empty URL field. This gives you an option to change the search engine, but also gives you a list of recent searches.

