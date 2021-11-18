SharePlay Works With These Apps

SharePlay works with a variety of apps, allowing users to watch and listen to content with friends and family over FaceTime. It works with some third-party apps, as well as Apple’s own services.

Popular Apps User SharePlay Now

Apple highlighted some of the apps and services that SharePlay works with on Thursday:

Apple Fitness+

Apple Music

Apple TV+

NBA

Paramount+

SHOWTIME

TikTok

Twitch

BetterSleep

Kahoot!

Night Sky

Cameo

Popshop Live

Apollo for Reddit

…With More to Come

More apps will be supporting the feature soon:

Bet+

Disney+

ESPN

HBO MAx

Hulu

MasterClass

Pantaya

Pluto TV

Starz

SoundCloud

TuneIn

Bikemap

Flow by Moleskine Studio

Redfin

Furthermore, screen sharing through SharePlay allows users to look at photos together and browse the web together. The feature, which was released in iOS and iPadOS 15.1, means users stay in sync whilst watching content and sharing their screens.

SharePlay ‘a Whole New Way to Connect’

