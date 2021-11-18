SharePlay Works With These Apps

SharePlay works with a variety of apps, allowing users to watch and listen to content with friends and family over FaceTime. It works with some third-party apps, as well as Apple’s own services.
Popular Apps User SharePlay Now
Apple highlighted some of the apps and services that SharePlay works with on Thursday:
- Apple Fitness+
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- NBA
- Paramount+
- SHOWTIME
- TikTok
- Twitch
- BetterSleep
- Kahoot!
- Night Sky
- Cameo
- Popshop Live
- Apollo for Reddit
…With More to Come
More apps will be supporting the feature soon:
- Bet+
- Disney+
- ESPN
- HBO MAx
- Hulu
- MasterClass
- Pantaya
- Pluto TV
- Starz
- SoundCloud
- TuneIn
- Bikemap
- Flow by Moleskine Studio
- Redfin
Furthermore, screen sharing through SharePlay allows users to look at photos together and browse the web together. The feature, which was released in iOS and iPadOS 15.1, means users stay in sync whilst watching content and sharing their screens.
SharePlay ‘a Whole New Way to Connect’
Commenting, Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said:
SharePlay brings a whole new way to connect, share experiences, and have fun together on FaceTime. SharePlay leverages Apple’s integration of hardware and software to deliver a magical experience across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and works with many Apple services as well as some of the most popular apps in the App Store.