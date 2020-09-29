Already, Shazam is baked into Siri, since Apple owns the music discovery service. Coming soon, you’ll have yet another way to name that tune. A new feature is coming soon in iOS 14.2, available in the current beta. When it releases later this fall, you’ll have Shazam music recognition built right into Control Center. You have to enable it, though, so check out my TikTok video below to see how it will work.

If you don’t want to go through the video, here are the steps you’ll need to follow and make Shazam music recognition available in Control Center.

Go to Settings. Choose Control Center. Scroll down until you see Music Recognition, then tap the green Plus sign to add the control. Now, when you want your iPhone to identify a song, just go to Control Center and tap the Shazam button.

That’s all there is to it. Look for this feature now in the Developer and Public Betas of iOS 14.2, or sometime in October when Apple officially releases the new version.