Friday, September 17 at 5AM PT/8AM ET is the day that people can officially preorder their iPhone 13. To make the process as fast as possible, set up a shortcut so you can go back to bed.

iPhone 13 Preorder Shortcut

The best part is that you don’t have to create this shortcut by yourself. In the Apple Store app, once you’ve gone through the process of getting your order ready and authorizing your payment method, you’ll see an Add to Siri button at the bottom. This shortcut can then be triggered with the default phrase, “Hey Siri, preorder my iPhone.” You can change the phrasing if you want, such as “Hey Siri, I command thee to order my iPhone.”