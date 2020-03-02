As I mentioned in my previous piece, Reddit maintains a helpful list of all the known apps that use Sign In with Apple. Here’s the list.
Sign In with Apple
Apple announced its Sign In with Apple service last year and developers have been slowly adding it to their apps. Apple’s rule is that if an app offers other sign-in options like Sign In With Facebook and Sign in With Google, the app must include Sign In with Apple. However, if a company already uses its own service, like Facebook and Google, they don’t have to include Apple’s version. The deadline for apps to include Sign In with Apple is April.
The main benefit to using Sign In with Apple is privacy. Apple added options that let you hide your name and real email address, so the app doesn’t get that information. If you do opt to hide your email the system uses a relay to forward the emails to your actual email. The app just sees an address like lkajsd808.privacyrelay.appleid.com.
You can find the list of your Sign In with Apple accounts in Settings > Your Name > Password & Security.
Available Apps
10% Happier: Meditation
Adobe Acrobat
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Scan
Adobe Spark Post
Airbnb
AllTrails
Any.do
App in the Air
Arknights
Artupia, Original & Custom Art
Bandsintown Concerts
Bikemap – Cycling Map & GPS
Bird
Blinkist: 15min Book Insights
Booking.com
Bring!
byte – creativity first
CardPointers
CheapCharts: Your Media Deals
Concepts
Cya on the Road
Ding Top-up: Mobile Recharge
Dropbox
Enpass Password Manager
Etsy
FANDOM News & Stories
Fantastical – Calendar & Tasks
Finally: Countdowns
Fing – Network Scanner
Fitbod Weight Lifting Workout
FlashScore – live scores
Flightradar24
Foursquare City Guide
Foursquare Swarm: Check-in App
Fretello – Guitar Lessons
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas
Genius: Song Lyrics & More
GIPHY: The GIF Search Engine
Glassdoor
Grindr
GroupMe
Groupon
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
Headspace: Meditation & Sleep
HealthEngine
HidrateSpark Smart Bottle
Houzz – Home Design & Remodel
IDAGIO
Instacart
Infltr – Infinite Filters
Kayak
Kitchen Stories Recipes
Klook: Sightseeing & Day Trips
Lifesum: Diet & Macro Tracker
Liven – Eat, Pay & Earn food
Lose It! – Calorie Counter
Mediatopia
Mercari: The Selling App
Mezzanine
Micro.blog
Movies Anywhere
Must for Movies & TV
MyNetDiary
My Timesheets: Time Tracker
Nanoleaf Smarter Series
NerdWallet
OLX Classifieds
One Drop Diabetes Management
Onefootball – Soccer Scores
Onesaid
Over: Design/Flyer/Story Maker
Parallels Access
Parcel
Pascal’s Wager
Plex – Beta
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.
ResQ Club
Runkeeper—GPS Running Tracker
RTRO – Camera by Moment
Seven – 7 Minute Workout
Skyscanner – travel deals
Slopes: Ski & Snowboard
SoundHound – Music Discovery
Spotify: Music and Podcasts
Stocard – Rewards Cards Wallet
SwiftKey Keyboard
Tasty
TikTok
TimeTree: Shared Calendar
Trip.com: Flights & Hotels
Tripsy: Travel Planner
trivago: Compare hotel prices
Trulia Real Estate: Find Homes
Ultimate Guitar: Chords & Tabs
Vivino: Buy the Right Wine
Wikiloc Outdoor Navigation GPS
Winno – Just the Facts
WordPress
YAZIO — Diet & Food Tracker
Yummly Recipes + Shopping List
Zero – Fasting Tracker
