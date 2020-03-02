As I mentioned in my previous piece, Reddit maintains a helpful list of all the known apps that use Sign In with Apple. Here’s the list.

Sign In with Apple

Apple announced its Sign In with Apple service last year and developers have been slowly adding it to their apps. Apple’s rule is that if an app offers other sign-in options like Sign In With Facebook and Sign in With Google, the app must include Sign In with Apple. However, if a company already uses its own service, like Facebook and Google, they don’t have to include Apple’s version. The deadline for apps to include Sign In with Apple is April.

The main benefit to using Sign In with Apple is privacy. Apple added options that let you hide your name and real email address, so the app doesn’t get that information. If you do opt to hide your email the system uses a relay to forward the emails to your actual email. The app just sees an address like lkajsd808.privacyrelay.appleid.com.

You can find the list of your Sign In with Apple accounts on iOS in Settings > Your Name > Password & Security. Once you have an account you can use it on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and the web.

Available Apps

10% Happier: Meditation

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Scan

Adobe Spark Post

Airbnb

AllTrails

Any.do

App in the Air

Arknights

Artupia, Original & Custom Art

Bandsintown Concerts

Bikemap – Cycling Map & GPS

Bird

Blinkist: 15min Book Insights

Booking.com

Bring!

byte – creativity first

CardPointers

CheapCharts: Your Media Deals

Concepts

Cya on the Road

Ding Top-up: Mobile Recharge

Dropbox

Enpass Password Manager

Etsy

FANDOM News & Stories

Fantastical – Calendar & Tasks

Finally: Countdowns

Fing – Network Scanner

Fitbod Weight Lifting Workout

FlashScore – live scores

Flightradar24

Foursquare City Guide

Foursquare Swarm: Check-in App

Fretello – Guitar Lessons

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Genius: Song Lyrics & More

GIPHY: The GIF Search Engine

Glassdoor

Grindr

GroupMe

Groupon

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Headspace: Meditation & Sleep

HealthEngine

HidrateSpark Smart Bottle

Houzz – Home Design & Remodel

IDAGIO

Instacart

Infltr – Infinite Filters

Kayak

Kitchen Stories Recipes

Klook: Sightseeing & Day Trips

Lifesum: Diet & Macro Tracker

Liven – Eat, Pay & Earn food

Lose It! – Calorie Counter

Mediatopia

Mercari: The Selling App

Mezzanine

Micro.blog

Movies Anywhere

Must for Movies & TV

MyNetDiary

My Timesheets: Time Tracker

Nanoleaf Smarter Series

NerdWallet

OLX Classifieds

One Drop Diabetes Management

Onefootball – Soccer Scores

Onesaid

Over: Design/Flyer/Story Maker

Parallels Access

Parcel

Pascal’s Wager

Plex – Beta

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

ResQ Club

Runkeeper—GPS Running Tracker

RTRO – Camera by Moment

Seven – 7 Minute Workout

Skyscanner – travel deals

Slopes: Ski & Snowboard

SoundHound – Music Discovery

Spotify: Music and Podcasts

Stocard – Rewards Cards Wallet

SwiftKey Keyboard

Tasty

TikTok

TimeTree: Shared Calendar

Trip.com: Flights & Hotels

Tripsy: Travel Planner

trivago: Compare hotel prices

Trulia Real Estate: Find Homes

Ultimate Guitar: Chords & Tabs

Vivino: Buy the Right Wine

Wikiloc Outdoor Navigation GPS

Winno – Just the Facts

WordPress

YAZIO — Diet & Food Tracker

Yummly Recipes + Shopping List

Zero – Fasting Tracker

