Simple ways to bring Safari tabs together

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Apple’s native web browser has lots of advantages. However, it is not entirely intuitive how to move a standalone window onto a window with multiple tabs in Safari.  There is an easy solution though. It is all about dragging from the address bar.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of