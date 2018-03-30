iOS: How to Join Snapchat’s AR Easter Egg Hunt

Starting today Snapchat is hosting an augmented reality Easter egg hunt. Use your local Snap Map to find eggs hidden in your area and collect them. There are one million eggs across the U.S. and Canada, and you have until April 2, 12AM EST to collect as many points as you can.

AR Easter Egg Hunt

To access the Snap Map, open Snapchat and swipe down on the main screen, which is the camera screen. There you’ll see your avatar (if you have one) on a map with eggs nearby. Eggs can be found in public places like coffee shops, airports, malls, parks, or just random places downtown.

When you’re near an egg on the map, tap it to open a 3D World Lens with your camera. You’ll score one point for each egg, and if you find a rare golden egg you’ll get five points. Finding an egg doesn’t remove it from its location, which means everyone else will get those points too. You’ll have to be quick if you want to stay on top of the leaderboards.

When you’re hunting, the only people that can see your location are those whom you’ve given access to. You can also play in Ghost Mode, but you won’t show up on the leaderboards.