Take Snapchat Halloween Selfies With Your Cat

In Snapchat’s latest update, it added a feature called Cat Lenses. Now you and your cat can take selfies, such as Halloween selfies.

Snapchat Halloween Selfies

To use a Snapchat filter in selfie mode, just long press on the screen. It will recognize that there is a face in the camera and map each lens to your face. There are plenty of them to choose from, but I wanted to highlight the Halloween ones to get in the holiday spirit. I don’t have a cat though, so I can’t test that aspect of it.

examples of the snapchat halloween selfies

Spooky!

You can download Snapchat on the App Store here.

