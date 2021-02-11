Apple has extended its free trial of Apple Music for students, The 8-Bit spotted. It now lasts six months instead of three.

To qualify, a person must be a new subscriber and a student who is studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College in the U.S., or Post-Secondary School in Canada. In Japan, those at junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible. In the UK, the offer is £4.99 for Music and TV+ (which is effectively half-price Apple Music, as most people still qualify for free Apple TV+.) To get the right deal in your country, head to http://applemusic.com/student. The promotion is valued until 30 April 2021.