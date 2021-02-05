Screenshots are useful if you want to capture an image of one thing, but sometimes you want to export a whole web article. Safari on iPhone lets you take a screenshot of a full webpage and save it as a PDF in iCloud or on device.
Take a Screenshot of a Full Webpage and Export it as a PDF on Your iPhone
- Open a webpage in Safari
- Take a screenshot by pressing the side button and volume up button together
- Tap on the image in the bottom left corner on your screen
- Tap the ‘Full Page’ tab (you can see it’s the whole page by holding down and scrolling on the right-hand side of your screen.)
- Tap ‘Done’
- Tap Save PDF to Files,
- Pick the location where you want the file to be stored, and tap ‘Save’
You’ve now got a PDF version of the entire web page.
I tested this feature on an iPhone 12 Pro running iOS 14.4. However, it’s actually been around since iOS 13! I looked to do the same in both Mozilla Firefox and Google Chromw, but the feature only seems to exist in Apple’s own Safari browser.