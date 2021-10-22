A few days ago, a commenter in The Mac Observer‘s Mac Geek Gab Forum shared a way to use the sudo command in Terminal and use Touch ID authentication. With the default set up you have to type in your log in password for the admin account to use the command.

Sudo With Touch ID

First, commenter penguintopia says we must create a shell script:

#!/bin/bash if [[ `grep tid /etc/pam.d/sudo` ]] then echo "TouchID already enabled" else sed -i '' '1 a\ auth sufficient pam_tid.so\ ' /etc/pam.d/sudo echo "Enabling TouchID for sudo"; fi

Next, make the shell script executable:

chmod +x /usr/local/bin/update_sudo_tid.sh

Finally, add this command to crontab with crontab -e:

@reboot /usr/local/bin/update_sudo_tid.sh

This will preserve any changes Apple makes.