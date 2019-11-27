TMO’s Early Thanksgiving Deals

Our friends at Stack Commerce have put together a bunch of deals for the holiday weekend, including some great coupon codes. Below are five deals, and that’s just for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving!

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple iWatch, iOS & AirPods

This 3-in-1 wireless portable charger can charge your Apple Watch, iPhone or iPad, and your AirPods at the same time. It has a 5,200mAh capacity, and check the images in the deal listing to see the AirPod charger. This device is $39.99 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE20 brings it down to $31.99 at checkout.

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger

These ergonomically-designed in-ear headphones are designed to stay in your ears no matter how much you jostle them. They support Bluetooth 5.0, and come in black, white, or green. They’re $99.99 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE20 brings it down to $79.99 at checkout.

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription + NAT Firewall

Ivacy VPN has 450 servers in more than 100 countries. Check out all the features in the deal listing. A lifetime subscription is $29.99 through our deal, and coupon code BFSAVE40 brings it down to $17.99 at checkout.

Luminar 3: Lifetime Access to Award-Winning Photography Software

Luminar 3 photo editing software for Mac and Windows features Accent AI 2.0, which lets you make dozens of adjustments using one slider; “human-aware” technology that recognizes people and applies adjustments selectively for more realistic results; you can enhance the skies in your photos with AI Sky Enhancer; and, more than 70 instant looks hand-crafted by pro photographers. Luminar 3 is $29 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE40 being it down to $17.41 at checkout.