Here’s How to Track UPS Packages in 2019

Andrew Orr

We’ve covered all of the other popular package services, now we’ll show you where you can track UPS packages.

Track UPS Packages

  1. You can enter up to 25 tracking numbers on the UPS tracking page.
  2. You can also sign up for UPS My Choice to change when your packages get delivered to fit your schedule.

Track ups packages screenshot

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

Lee Dronick
Lee Dronick

Andrew, in iOS can you press and hold on the tracking number to open the tracking page?

11 months ago
Andrew Orr
Andrew Orr

If the tracking number is also a link, then yes that should work.

11 months ago
Mr. EMan
Mr. EMan

I like to use Delivery Status from June Cloud to track my packages. It’s actually a Dashboard, which no one apparently uses anymore. There’s also an iOS version, and it syncs between them. What I like about it is that it tracks more than UPS all in one location. It also does FedEx, DHL, USPS, as well as Amazon. For someone who orders from Amazon almost daily, I think it’s great for keeping track of what I should be getting on my porch.

11 months ago