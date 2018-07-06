macOS: How to Get True Black on macOS Mojave

Apple designed Mojave’s Dark Mode to have dynamic grays. Dynamic because the color temperature of dark windows slightly changes depending on the content. But what if you want true black on macOS Mojave? This is the kind of black that matches the iPhone X OLED display.
True Black on macOS Mojave
To get true black on macOS Mojave, we’ll be playing with the contrast in Accessibility.
- First, you can turn on Dark Mode by doing to System Preferences > General.
- Next, go to System Preferences > Accessibility.
- In the side bar, click on Display.
- You’ll see a slider that lets you increase the contrast. Set the level of contrast to your liking.