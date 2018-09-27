iOS: How to Turn off AMBER Alerts and Emergency Alerts

America’s Missing: Broadcasting Emergency Response (AMBER) alerts are sent to your iPhone using the Notification Center. These alerts, as well as Emergency alerts, can include child abductions, natural disasters, and other important information. Here’s how to turn off AMBER alerts.

Turn off AMBER Alerts

Now, why would you want to turn them off if they are meant to warn you of important things? The alerts are loud, shocking, and abrupt, and deservedly so.

But some AMBER alerts may not be relevant to your area. For example, I once got an alert for a child abduction in a city hundreds of miles away. Nevertheless, it isn’t recommended that you turn them off. However, I’ll still show you where to find the toggles.

Open Settings . Tap Notifications . Scroll all the way to the bottom and you’ll see a section called Government Alerts . Tap each toggle to turn it off.

