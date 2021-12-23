How to Turn Off an iPhone 13

The way to turn off your iPhone has changed with recent generations, including the 13. These techniques also work on some older models too, including the X range, 11, and 12 too. (Older models have a different method.)

Turn Off an iPhone 13

Hold down the volume up or down button and the button on the right-hand side at the same time.

Hold and slide ‘slide to power off’ option After 30 seconds your device will be shut down.

The process is the same as on the iPhone 12, as shown in the video below.





To turn on an iPhone 13, hold down the button on the right-hand side until the Apple logo appears (it will take a few seconds).