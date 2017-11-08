How to Type an Interrobang on Your iPhone or iPad

Let’s say you know what an interrobang is, and let’s also say you want to type one on your iPhone or iPad. How do you do it? Read on to learn how.

First, an interrobang is a punctuation symbol that looks like an exclamation point and question mark smashed together. Here’s what it looks like: ‽

Yes, it’s a real Unicode character, but it isn’t on the iOS keyboard. You could install a third-party keyboard that includes the symbol, or you could go the easy route and set it up yourself.

Here’s what to do:

View this article on your iPhone or iPad and copy the interrobang symbol from this article ‽

Now launch the Settings app

Choose General

Tap Keyboard

Select Keyboard

Tap Text Replacement

Tap the + symbol in the upper right corner

symbol in the upper right corner Paste the interrobang symbol in the Phrase field

Type !? in the Shortcut field

in the Shortcut field Tap Save

Now whenever you need to use the interrobang just type !? and iOS will automatically convert it to the right symbol.