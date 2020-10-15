LONDON – The iPhone 12 and Pro will be available to pre-order Friday from 5 AM P.DT. Macrumors spotted that in the UK, the pre-approval process for those that want to pay monthly is already open.

Get Pre-Approval For iPhone 12 Monthly Payments in the UK

You can go through it via the Apple Store app on your current iPhone:

Choose the model and features you want.

Select Monthly Payments (you can even do this when charging in), start from £41.62.

You are guided through a process offering 24-month O% APR financing from Barclays.

Complete your order in the Apple Store app from 1 PM UK time o

The pre-approval facility is open until 5 A.M UK time on Friday, October 16.