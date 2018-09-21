How to Pair a New Apple Watch When You Also Have a New iPhone

When you bought both a new Apple Watch and a new iPhone, instructions may not be clear on the correct pairing procedure. There are a specific number of steps to take in a certain order to ensure you don’t lose any information when you pair a new Apple Watch.

Backing Up and Un/Pairing

Unpair your old Apple Watch . Back up your old iPhone . Set up your new iPhone . Restore your new iPhone from backup. Pair your new Apple Watch . Restore your new Apple Watch from backup.

And voilà you’re done. There isn’t really a manual way to back up an Apple Watch because the majority of the Watch’s data is stored on the iPhone and included in the iCloud Backup. Your Watch is constantly syncing its data to the iPhone, like app and health data.

