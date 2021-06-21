Users can get a month on Paramount+ for free via the Apple TV app. The offer only applies in the U.S. and ends on June 30.
Get Paramount+ Free For a Month Via Apple TV
The deal was confirmed via the Apple TV official Twitter account:
To access Paramount+ via Apple TV:
- Open the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or compatible smart TV
- Search for and tap on the Paramount+ channel.
- Tap the “Try it Free” or “Subscribe” button.
- Sign in with Apple ID if required.
- Confirm billing information.