How to Use iOS 11 Screen Recording

Quite a few people have heard that screen recording is now native to iOS 11, but don’t know how to access it. Even though iOS 11 has been out for a little more than a week, the feature is still baffling many. In this video, Jeff Butts demonstrates where to find the Screen Recording controls. He also shows you how to turn on the microphone for screen recordings so you can do voice-overs. After the video, you’ll find a pictorial walkthrough demonstrating how to enable and use iOS 11 Screen Recording.

A Walkthrough of iOS 11 Screen Recording in Pictures

If you prefer more of a screenshot walkthrough of setting up iOS 11 Screen Recording, here are the steps you need to take.

Using Screen Recording, and Getting Your Microphone to Work

Once you have placed the right button in your Control Center, you’ll be able to start using iOS 11 Screen Recording. Just swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the Control Center. From there, you can tap once on the Screen Recording button to start recording.

That’s not all, though. If you long-press or 3D Touch press on the Screen Recording button, you’ll get an advanced control. Here, you’ll be able to turn on your microphone for recording voice-overs with your screen.