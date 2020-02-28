Use Sign in With Apple to Access Your WordPress.com Account

‘Sign-in With Apple’ functionality is becoming increasingly prevalent. One place I recently noticed that uses it is WordPress.com.
Sign in With Apple on WordPress.com
WordPress.com is the non-self-hosted version of the blogging and website-building software. Users who have sites built with that can now easily access their accounts using Apple’s login tool. Head Worpdress.com. Select the option labeled Continue with Apple:
The login process then asks you for your Apple ID and password.
This should be a simpler, and more private, way of logging in to WordPress.com
I used this and I can report that is serving a “fake” email address to WordPress along with your real full name as registered with Apple. I didn’t understand this privacy “feature” so went back to usual login.