Life Hack: Start Using Home Screen Shortcuts on iPhone and iPad

I love efficiency. Performing the maximum amount of tasks with the least amount of time and energy is one of the seven sacraments. Which is why I’m a bit embarrassed that it took this long to come up with this tip.

Home Screen Shortcuts

Right now I have 60 apps exactly. While that’s probably not much compared to other Apple bloggers, it’s enough that I have multiple apps that share the same category. Audio apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, Shazam, and Spotify. Photo apps like Focos, VSCO, Photos. Instead of swiping around through folders searching for an app, there are two more efficient solutions. One is simply to pull down the search bar and search for the app. The other one is to create shortcuts.

It’s an easy shortcut to create because it only has two actions: Choose From Menu and Open App. The Choose From Menu action lets you create a list of items—in this case, apps. Inside of each item, you’ll add the Open App action like in the image below. In this way you can use broad categories like Audio, Video, Tools, Finance, etc.

Now, my home screen set up is four app folders on the dock and a mixture of shortcuts and frequently used apps.