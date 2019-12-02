How to Track Christmas Packages With USPS in 2019

Christmas is just around the corner, and you might be wondering how to track Christmas packages that arrive via USPS. Here’s how.

USPS Tracking

USPS has a tracking website where you can enter the package’s tracking number. Many online services provide you with this tracking number. A sample USPS tracking number will look like this: 9400 1000 0000 0000 0000 00. You’ll find the tracking number in different places:

Your Post Office shipping receipt

Your sales receipt if you bought insurance at the Post Office

Your email confirmation if you shipped from USPS.com

The shipping confirmation email you received from an online retailer

The bottom peel-off portion of your USPS Tracking label

USPS also has an app called Informed Delivery. When you sign up you’ll get alerts of letters and packages arriving, so you won’t even need a tracking number.

