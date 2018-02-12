4 Valentine Apps to Shop for That Special Someone

Valentine’s Day is coming up and it’s time to start thinking of things you want to do for your significant other. These Valentine apps will help you buy flowers, wine, and other gifts.

1800Flowers

1800Flowers lets you buy flowers, bouquets, and other gifts for your loved ones. There are flower arrangements, gourmet cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, and more. Flowers are high quality and arrive fresh. Plus, if you pay with Apple Pay you can get US$15 off your order. | 1800Flowers – Free

Lush Cosmetics

Lush Cosmetics has products ranging from soaps, spa treatments, perfumes, bath bombs, and more. The app has a Stories section where you can learn about ethical buying tips, campaigns against animal testing, and even support for LGBT rights. You can also search for ingredients and see what it does and why Lush uses it. | Lush – Free

Artifact Uprising

For a more personal touch, you can print out your photos with Artifact Uprising. There are hardcover photo books, frames, wood calendars, wood blocks & prints, and gallery frames. They are printed on high-quality textured matte paper, and frames are made out of real hardwood sourced in the U.S. | Artifact Uprising – Free

Drync

Drync is a wine app where you can shop, browse, scan, and learn all about wine. It has a large wine collection, and you can work with the team to find specific bottles. There are personalized recommendations based on your ratings. You can use the app to take photos of wine, scan the bar code, and take notes of your favorites. | Drync – Free