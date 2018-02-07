How to Add a Virtual Home Button to iPhone X

Apple ditched the Home button on the iPhone X and replaced its functions with swipe gestures and Face ID. If you’re missing having the familiar Home button you can bring it back in virtual form. Read on to learn how.

To add a virtual Home button to your iPhone X, do this:

Tap Settings

Tap General

Choose Accessibility

Enable AssistiveTouch

Go to Custom Actions and set Single-Tap to Home

Now you’ll have a virtual Home button you can place anywhere on your iPhone display. Just tap the button in any app to get back to your Home screen. This is a handy trick for iPhone models with a broken Home button, too.