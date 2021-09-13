On Tuesday, September 13, 2021, Apple is hosting an event titled ‘California Streaming’, at which the iPhone 13 is expected to be unveiled. It’s a video presentation, with no live audience, and it begins at 1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT. There are lots of ways to follow along and keep up with the news coming out of Cupertino.

How To Watch the Apple Event

YouTube – Apple is now in the habit of live streaming its events on YouTube. You can set a reminder so you do not miss the start.

The Apple Website – Parts of the company homepage are dedicated to showing the event.

– Parts of the company homepage are dedicated to showing the event. Apple TV app – Devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Macs, etc will allow you to watch the event via the Apple TV app.

Don’t Miss the News

The TMO live blog is running and will be updated during the event. Our reporters and editors will sum up and comment on the news there as well as updating this site. There will be a special episode of the Daily Observations podcast afterward too.