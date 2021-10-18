The Apple Store is down. It’s nearly time for the next event! Today, Monday, October 18, 2021, Apple is hosting an event titled ‘Unleashed’, at which new MacBook Pros are expected to be unveiled. It’s another remote event, with no live audience. Itt begins at 1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT, and there are lots of ways to follow along and keep up with the news coming out of Apple Park.

How To Watch the ‘Unleashed’ MacBook Pro Apple Event

YouTube – Apple is now in the habit of live streaming its events on YouTube. You can set a reminder so you do not miss the start.

The Apple Website – Parts of the company homepage are dedicated to showing the event.

– Parts of the company homepage are dedicated to showing the event. Apple TV app – Devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Macs, etc will allow you to watch the event via the Apple TV app.

AR Easter Egg For ‘Unleashed’ Apple Event

Don’t Miss the News

As ever, The Mac Observer live blog is running and will be frequently updated during the event. Our reporters and editors will sum up and comment on the news there as well as updating this site. There will be a special episode of the ‘Daily Observations’ podcast afterward, as we unpack all the news.