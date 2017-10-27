Here’s What You Need to Watch Before Seeing Thor: Ragnorok

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 2nd, which means there isn’t much time to catch up on the Asgardian’s adventures before you head to the theater. The trick is knowing which Marvel movies you need to watch, so we The Mac Observer put together a list with just what you need to see, no extra fluff.

Thor: Ragnarok finds the Thunder God captured and stranded without his hammer on a world where he’s forced to fight gladiator-style against the Hulk. He turns to the Hulk and other friends in an attempt to escape in time to stop the evil Hela from destroying Asgard.

Here’s what you need to watch—in order—to get the backstory leading up to Thor: Ragnarok:

Iron Man 2 (end credits scene) Amazon – iTunes

(end credits scene) Amazon – iTunes Thor Amazon – iTunes

Amazon – iTunes The Avengers Amazon – iTunes

Amazon – iTunes Thor: The Dark World Amazon – Neflix DVD – iTunes

Amazon – Neflix DVD – iTunes Avengers: Age of Ultron Amazon – Netflix DVD – iTunes

Amazon – Netflix DVD – iTunes Doctor Strange (end credits scene) Amazon Prime – Netflix – iTunes

Unfortunately, only Doctor Strange is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. You can, however, rent all of the movies on Amazon or the iTunes Store and save at least a few dollars. Now your biggest challenge is finding the time to watch everything before you go watch Thor: Ragnorok.